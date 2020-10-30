Ronaldo to end self-isolation despite still being positive

Tuttosport via Football Italia is claiming that Juventus attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to end his coronavirus self-isolation despite having not returned a negative test yet.

The Portuguese attacker has been self-isolating since he tested positive for the virus on the 13th of October.

He has now spent 18 days in self-isolation and he has never had symptoms of someone who has the virus.

The report claims that the attacker has a low viral load and the regulation says that anyone with the virus that is asymptomatic can get out of self-isolation after 21 days.

With that in mind, Ronaldo can leave self-isolation in three days and he can also return to training.

It, however, claims that the Portuguese forward will likely train alone and ending self-isolation doesn’t mean that he can start playing for his team just yet.

It claims that he will have to test negative 48 hours before a Serie A game before he is eligible to play and 24 hours before a Champions League game.

He has missed Juve’s last three competitive games and the Bianconeri haven’t won any of those matches.

They will face Spezia in the Serie A this weekend before a playing Ferencvaros in the Champions League next week.