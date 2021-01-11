Ronaldo to help Juventus bring a former teammate from Madrid

Sergio Ramos is struggling to reach an agreement with Real Madrid over a new contract, and that might see him move to Juventus.

The Spaniard is one of the best defenders of his generation and Juventus would benefit greatly from having him in their dressing room.

Fichajes.net says that the Bianconeri has been alerted by the possibility that he wouldn’t be renewing his current deal with Madrid.

He was close with Cristiano Ronaldo during their time in Madrid, and the report says that the Portuguese attacker has now recommended him to Juventus.

The Bianconeri is struggling to retain their league title this season, in a campaign that has seen the rise of the likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan.

This second half of the season is an important time for them in the title race and if they can add Ramos, things should go smoother.

Ramos has won numerous league and Champions League titles since he has been at Madrid, and the report says Juventus considers him a player that can help them end their Champions League drought and continue their Serie A dominance.

Ronaldo will be a key man in their bid to lure him, and if he manages to bring him to Turin, Juve might even hand him a longer deal.