Ronaldo to help Juventus to land their next manager

Andrea Pirlo was a surprising appointment as Juventus manager at the start of this season.

For a team looking to win a 10th consecutive league title as well as the Champions League, one would have expected them to name a more experienced manager as their new coach.

Pirlo hasn’t done as good as they would have liked, with the Bianconeri still behind in the title race and not looking convincing enough to win the Champions League.

It seems that they have plans to cut short the experiment if things don’t go to plan, and Don Balon via Calicomercato claims that Zinedine Zidane is a managerial target of the Bianconeri.

The Frenchman has had some trouble defending the league title that he won last season with Real Madrid and it seems that he might decide on his future at the end of this season no matter what happens.

If he decides to leave the Spaniards, then Juventus may be his next team with the report claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo will be used to convince him about moving to Turin.

They both enjoyed great success during their time together at Real Madrid and a reunion might interest both parties.

But Ronaldo will have to extend his stay in Turin first.