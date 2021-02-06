Ronaldo to his fans: “I couldn’t have done it without you”

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday.

The former Real Madrid man had arguably given himself the best possible early present by scoring a vital brace against Inter in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi finals on Tuesday.

With Juventus having to play Roma on Saturday, the celebration were naturally tuned down, as the superstar had to remained focused on his next foes.

Therefore, the Portuguese legend had a small home celebration with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his children.

The now 36-year-old is blessed with an enormous fan base – which could arguable be the biggest in sports today – and therefore he didn’t forget to mention them on his special day.

Ronaldo took his Instagram account (via Calciomercato.com) to drop a picture of him celebrating the occasion with his family, along with a message for his supporters, which also included a promise for the future.