Ronaldo to make decision on his future in May and Florentino Perez’s stance so far

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has come in for speculation in recent weeks after Juventus failed to reach the final of the Champions League again.

Winning that coveted trophy is one reason that the Bianconeri signed him from Real Madrid in 2018.

The attacker has continued to deliver the goals, but it hasn’t been enough and some fans have unfairly targeted him for criticism in recent weeks.

He has a year left on his current Juventus contract and this summer is a good time to decide if he will leave or get a longer stay in Turin.

Fabrizio Romano says via his column on Benchwarmers that the attacker will decide on his future soon.

He adds that his agent, Jorge Mendes, has a meeting with Juventus in May and they would sort his future out then.

Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Real Madrid in the summer and Romano says he dreams of that happening.

However, Florentino Perez has given no signal that he wants a reunion with him until now and no advance negotiations have taken place between the player’s entourage and the Spanish side.

Keeping Ronaldo would be most Juventus fan’s dream, but the team has to achieve things with him on their books and not struggle as is the case now.