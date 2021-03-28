ronaldo
Transfer News

Ronaldo to make decision on his future in May and Florentino Perez’s stance so far

March 28, 2021 - 12:30 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has come in for speculation in recent weeks after Juventus failed to reach the final of the Champions League again.

Winning that coveted trophy is one reason that the Bianconeri signed him from Real Madrid in 2018.

The attacker has continued to deliver the goals, but it hasn’t been enough and some fans have unfairly targeted him for criticism in recent weeks.

He has a year left on his current Juventus contract and this summer is a good time to decide if he will leave or get a longer stay in Turin.

Fabrizio Romano says via his column on Benchwarmers that the attacker will decide on his future soon.

He adds that his agent, Jorge Mendes, has a meeting with Juventus in May and they would sort his future out then.

Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Real Madrid in the summer and Romano says he dreams of that happening.

However, Florentino Perez has given no signal that he wants a reunion with him until now and no advance negotiations have taken place between the player’s entourage and the Spanish side.

Keeping Ronaldo would be most Juventus fan’s dream, but the team has to achieve things with him on their books and not struggle as is the case now.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Haaland

Start time for Haaland negotiations revealed but Juventus faces serious competition

March 28, 2021
Jordan

Juve’s hunt for a new midfielder leads them to La Liga star

March 27, 2021

Video – Five questions for Bonucci after completing 100 caps for Italy

March 27, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.