Ronaldo to Manchester City gathers steam after Kane’s announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo possibly moving to Manchester City is now gathering steam after Harry Kane announced he is remaining at Tottenham.

The England captain took to his Twitter account this afternoon to admit that the love of the Tottenham fans who chanted his name in their 1-0 win over Wolves overwhelmed him and he is now staying.

The statement, therefore, ends Manchester City’s interest in the striker and the Premier League champions will now look elsewhere for a new attacker.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one attacker who has been linked with a move to City in this transfer window and the EPL side could now intensify efforts to sign him.

Football Italia claims his agent, Jorge Mendes, has been in talks with the club for some time now to get the EPL side to sign him.

It claims that Ronaldo is desperate to leave Juve and City is one of the clubs that he can join.

The striker will be forced to see out his remaining deal at Juve if no club comes in for him but he now hopes City will sign him.

There are some conditions that need to be met before he can move back to England, one of which is that City must sell Raheem Sterling first.