Ronaldo towards Man United? Juventus could get a midfielder in exchange

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer saga has been in full throttle for the past few months, and with the summer transfer market fast-approaching, the rumors are heating up.

The outcome of Sunday night will undoubtedly play a major role in deciding the superstar’s future. If Juventus were to secure a Champions League spot, the Portuguese might well remain at the club until the expiry of his contract in 2022.

On the other hand, missing out on Europe’s elite competition could pave the way for an amicable divorce between the two parties. Ronaldo would go searching for a new club that allows him entry into his favorite competition, whilst the Bianconeri would relieve themselves from his enormous wages.

Therefore, a return towards his former side, Manchester United could be on the cards.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, the Red Devils could send a player of their own in the opposite direction in order to facilitate the operation.

Donny van de Beek has been struggling for playing time under Ole Gunna Solskjaer, and could relish the chance to play elsewhere.

The report adds that the Premier League giants aren’t willing to match Ronaldo’s extraordinary wages at Juventus – 31 million euros per season – but could be willing to offer him around 20 millions for two seasons.

The source also claims that the Man United manager has already spoken to CR7 on the phone and both men are interested in a reunion – having previously played side by side under Sir Alex Ferguson’s watch.

It remains to be seen how much truth lies in this transfer report.