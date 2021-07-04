Ronaldo U-turn as agent looks to secure contract extension with Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s future has taken a complete turn as his agent is now looking to tie the forward to Juventus beyond his current one-year deal.

The Portuguese came under scrutiny last season for a couple of below-par performances in certain big matches including the Champions League exit to Porto, but was thoroughly consistent throughout the campaign as he topped the goalscoring charts, as well as picking up the Serie A’s MVP Striker award.

Ronaldo was tipped to be angling towards the exit door however, with Marca reporting in May that he had told his team-mates that he wanted out, before his agent Jorge Mended is claimed to have offered his services to both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Mendes is now claimed by Football.Italia to be trying to secure an extension to his current deal in Turin, looking to agree a new contract for Ronaldo which will extend his one-year contract to tie him to the club until 2023 instead.

Juve’s stance is yet to be reported however, with his wages a possible issue for the Old Lady.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the club would be willing to extend the former Real Madrid star’s contract, especially considering the financial implications of such a deal, but it will also give us an insight into whether Max Allegri will be looking to work closely with the superstar.

Patrick