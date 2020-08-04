Ronaldo wanted to leave Juventus

A report from France Football suggests Cristiano Ronaldo was keen to leave Juventus to join Paris Saint-Germain prior to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The report claims Ronaldo wanted to leave Turin after the 2-1 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League last year, frustrated at the team’s performance, despite the victory.

According to France Football, had PSG president Nasser al-Khelaïfi been in the room with Ronaldo that night, he would have signed immediately as he wanted to play alongside the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

The suggestion is that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed things for now, however Ronaldo is not unhappy in Turin, but he isn’t happy either.