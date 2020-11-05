Ronaldo wants Paris Saint-Germain ace at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign Angel Di Maria next summer, according to Todofichajes.

The Portuguese attacker made a name for himself when he played for Real Madrid and he won several trophies with the Spanish side before making his move to Juventus two seasons ago.

The attacker has become one of the key members of the current Juve team and he can be trusted to make the right recommendation.

The report claims that Ronaldo maintains a friendly relationship with Di Maria from their time together in the Spanish capital and he thinks that the Argentinean will be a very good addition to the current Juventus side.

Di Maria has been a big player for PSG since he made the move from Manchester United to the Parc des Princes.

He was one of their key players as they reached the final of the Champions League last season and he will remain a major contributor to any success that they achieve this season.

However, he is entering the final year of his current deal at the club and it seems that they will be parting ways.

Juve is one of the first teams that top players think about when they are running down their contracts.

The Bianconeri will likely do all that they can to land the former Benfica man if Andrea Pirlo is convinced that the attacker will add something to his team.