Ronaldo wants Real Madrid return?

Cristiano Ronaldo has a ‘desire to return to Real Madrid’ according to his friend and journlist Edu Aguirre.

The Portuguese star was in attendance at last nights El Clasico between Real and Barcelona following the postponement of Juve’s match against Inter.

Speaking to Chiringuito TV after the game, Aguirre suggested there may be an option for CR7 to return to Madrid in the future.

“I know for sure that Cristiano has a desire to return to Real Madrid,” Aguirre told the Spanish TV station.

“He felt the affection of Madrid when he came to Bernabeu, he was excited.

“Now he is totally focused on Juventus, but in football, never say never.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future, nobody can know.”