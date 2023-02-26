Ronaldo wants to lure his Juventus friend to Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Carlo Pinsoglio to join him at the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr as he settles down in the middle east.

Both players built a friendship when CR7 was at the Allianz Stadium between 2018 and 2021 and remain close.

Pinsoglio hardly plays for Juventus as the third-choice keeper, but he is loved by the fans and coaching staff, with some almost seeing him as a mascot.

The Bianconeri are always more than happy to renew his contract because he is an important influence in the dressing room.

However, Ronaldo is now trying to lure him to the Saudi Pro League, as reported by Football Italia.

It remains unclear if the 32-year-old will accept the offer and leave Europe for one last big payday.

Juve FC Says

Pinsoglio does not play many games, but he has an important part to play in the dressing room.

Keeping him will be helpful to maintain the happy mood in the squad, but he has never been considered so good that he could get chances.

If Mattia Perin leaves, the former Italy youth international will not be promoted to the second choice. Instead, Juve will sign a new goalie.

This could make him take the gamble and earn some good money outside Italy.