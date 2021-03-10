“Ronaldo was a wrong signing, absolutely,” Juventus told to sell attacker

Juventus went all out when they landed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 and he was believed to be the player that can help them end their wait for the Champions League trophy.

The former Manchester United attacker has scored the goals that we all expect from him.

However, he hasn’t helped the Bianconeri move beyond the quarterfinals of the UCL.

He was part of the team that was humiliated by a ten-man FC Porto team last night as they exited the competition yet again.

They even risk not winning the league that they have dominated for years before he came, this season.

Former Juventus President Giovanni Cobolli Gigli believes signing him is an expensive mistake and the club has to admit to the bad decision and sell him now.

He admits that the attacker is a champion, but bringing him to Turin is simply too expensive. Before revealing that Juve has been paying him €1m per goal so far, which isn’t right.

“Ronaldo was a wrong signing, absolutely,” he told Radio Punto Nuovo via Football Italia.

“I had said it on his very first day at Juventus. He is a great champion, but he is too expensive.

“Now it’s up to Juventus. They’ve been paying him €1m per goal. Agnelli must be self-critical, but he doesn’t have great collaborators.

“I don’t blame Pirlo. I hired Ferrara and it was not a positive experience. Agnelli took a risk with him. He didn’t want Sarri, but he accepted him because Paratici and Nedved had pushed to hire him. Juventus need to rebuild now,” he added.