Ronaldo was an expensive player to maintain but he cost less than this midfielder

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the highest-paid players in the world when he played for Juventus between 2018 and this year.

The Portuguese attacker had earned a reputation for being a serial Champions League winner at Real Madrid before moving Juve.

He delivered the goals for the Bianconeri before leaving for Manchester United in the last transfer window.

It is easy to think he was the player that cost Juve the most this year, but a new report reveals that another player has actually cost the club more money per minute.

Tuttosport via Football Italia reveals that Aaron Ramsey has cost the club more than Ronaldo in 2021.

The report reveals that Ronaldo cost the Bianconeri €7,821 per minute for the 11,507 minutes he played this year.

Meanwhile, Ramsey played 840 minutes in 2021 and cost €8,928 every 60 seconds.

Juve FC Says

This report shows how bad Ramsey has been for our team and why we need to offload him soon.

The midfielder has failed to show why we went all out to sign him and now the best decision is to end our relationship with him.

He shines for his country and can stay fit when he plays for Wales, but succumbs to an injury after just a few minutes in the Juve shirt.

Reports have linked him with a return to the Premier League. Hopefully, Juve can reach an agreement with another club to sign him next month.