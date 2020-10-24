Ronaldo will get another test today to see if he can play against Verona

Cristiano Ronaldo is desperate to return to football and Juventus has also missed their impressive and experienced attacker.

The Portuguese forward tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty earlier in the month.

His test result came out a day before Westen McKennie also tested positive for the virus, but the American has returned a negative test while Ronaldo is still positive after his last test.

Although he remains without a symptom, he is set to miss Juve’s game against Verona tomorrow as well as the Champions League clash with Barcelona next week, unless he returns a negative test before both games.

Ahead of the match with Verona tomorrow, Tuttomercatoweb has revealed that the attacker will be given the chance to play the game as he will be tested again today.

If he returns a negative test 24 hours before the game, he will play, otherwise, he will have to miss yet another game for the Bianconeri.

Juve hasn’t done so bad without him as they beat Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League midweek, however, the attacker is one player that makes the club look more dangerous on the attack when he is playing.