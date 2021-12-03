Ronaldo’s agent could be interviewed in the ongoing investigation into Juventus

The ongoing investigation intn Juventus’ transfer dealings is beginning to involve many more people.

Investigators are looking for evidence to show that Juventus has inflated some transfer fees and hasn’t been spotless in some of its transactions.

A telephone wiretap suggests there is a ‘secret’ document that hasn’t been made public, but the investigators have still not found it.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia claims the investigators could call Cristiano Ronaldo to testify as a witness, but Corriere della Sera, via the same report, claims it would be easier to reach his agent, Jorge Mendes, and the latter would likely be spoken to instead.

Juve FC Says

This investigation is now becoming too big, and it is probably involving too many people.

The investigators seem to believe the more people they speak to, the more evidence they will gather to pursue the case.

Because Juve is listed on the stock exchange, their transactions are monitored. That should be enough reason for the Bianconeri to do the right thing.

Hopefully, nothing bad comes out of this for the club, as we already have more than enough on-field troubles to deal with.

The January transfer window should be an important one for us, but the ongoing investigation might stop the club from spending until the summer.