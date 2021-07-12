Ronaldo’s agent waiting for European club to signal their interest in him

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is a big issue for Juventus this summer as the continued uncertainty surrounding it has not been beneficial to them.

The Bianconeri will want to work towards having him in their squad next season but the door is still open for a twist on his future.

Corriere dello Sport via Tuttojuve reports that at the moment, the attacker is staying at the club because his representatives haven’t informed Juve that he is leaving.

However, there is still a chance for a transfer to happen with PSG one of the clubs interested in signing him.

The French club has been on a major spending spree this summer and they are one of the clubs who can afford to pay Ronaldo a huge wage.

The report says his agent, Jorge Mendes, is waiting for the Parisians to signal an interest in his signature before they tell Juve.

PSG would make a move for Ronaldo if they are forced to lose Kylian Mbappe, but at the moment that doesn’t look like happening and if the World Cup winner stays in Paris, Juve will most likely be stuck with Ronaldo.