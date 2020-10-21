Ronaldo’s availability for Barcelona match to be determined today

Cristiano Ronaldo will have a test done today to determine if he is still coronavirus positive and whether he will be available for Juventus’ match against Barcelona next week.

The attacker has missed Juve’s last two games, but after ten days in isolation, a negative test will clear him to play in Juventus’s next Serie A games.

However, for Champions League matches, he will have to have been cleared to play for seven days before the game, which makes today’s test key as it comes around seven days before the next Champions League game.

The attacker doesn’t have to test negative to be cleared to face Barcelona next week.

He, however, has to show that he doesn’t have enough viral load to transmit the virus, and he will be allowed to play the game.

Calciomercato reports that Ronaldo needs to be certified ready to play the game today and the certificate needs to be sent to the Uefa Protocol Advisory Panel, who will, in turn, clear him for the next Champions League game.

Ronaldo has been key to Juventus since he joined the Italian side, the Bianconeri will be hoping that he is in a position to be cleared to feature in the match against Barcelona.