Ronaldo’s blank against Porto breaks an unlikely record

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a living out of scoring goals and he is not the same player when he doesn’t score them.

He has been knocking in the goals in domestic and European competitions since he was at Manchester United and has continued to deliver at Juve.

One competition that he loves is the Champions League and he still scores goals for fun in that competition.

He won it five times with United and Real Madrid and he was a key part of those winning teams and contributed with goals.

The knockout round is where he comes alive the most and the Bianconeri would have been expecting to win the competition when he joined in 2018.

However, they haven’t reached the semifinals since he has been here and he has just reached an unwanted milestone.

The attacker always scores in the knockout round of the UCL, but his failure to score against FC Porto means that he has blanked for the first time in 16 years in the competition.

The last time he fired a blank in the knockout stages was 2005 when he played for Manchester United, according to Football Italia.

Next season is another time for him to help Juve win the trophy again. He needs to fire them to the league title this season.