Ronaldo’s contract renewal rumours are untrue and two of his suitors are looking at other options

Calciomercato says the rumours that emerged from Portugal yesterday that Juventus could extend the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo by a year are untrue.

The report insists that Juventus doesn’t have such plans and this summer would simply be about either selling him or keeping him on for the last year of his current deal at the club.

The attacker and his Portugal national team have been eliminated from Euro 2020 and he will have to decide on his future at the club now.

There have been several conflicting reports about where Ronaldo will play next season, but the reality is that he has one more season on his current deal.

Juve wishes to sell him, but only a few clubs can afford his current wages two of which are Real Madrid and Manchester United.

However, the report says they both look to be turning to other options at the moment.

Real Madrid is keen on signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG and that would make it hard for them to welcome back Ronaldo.

United has also been linked with a summer swoop for him, but the report says they are focused on signing Jadon Sancho for now.

Selling Ronaldo would go a long way in helping Juventus sign more players this summer, but he is someone who can perform if he remains with the Bianconeri.