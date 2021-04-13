Ronaldo’s dilemma – Could tax laws play a major role in deciding his future?

When you’re the biggest superstar in the most popular sports on the planet, then every little gesture that you make ends up being majorly over-discussed and over-analyzed.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s jersey-throwing debacle at the final whistle of the match against Genoa on Sunday, the rumors regarding his unhappiness in Turin resurfaced – although it was later revealed that the player intended to give away his playing shirt to a young ball-boy, but some were just not buying this story.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero), The Portuguese legend told some of his friends that he is evaluating alternative destinations for next season.

The striker’s contract with the Old Lady expires in 2022, but an early divorce has been discussed in the press lately – especially after the Champions League elimination at the hands of Porto.

On the other hand, the same report mentions that Corriere della Sera believes that coach Andrea Pirlo will try to hold on to Ronaldo for next season – that is of course if the Italian manager remains himself at the club – as his hunger to win is well-appreciated.

However, a different report believes that the former Real Madrid star is poised to stay, but for a different reason.

Fantacalcio.it (via TuttoJuve) claims that CR7 enjoys a subsidized tax regime, since he is only entitled to a substitute tax equal to 100,000 euros on all income from foreign sources – which is considered almost peanuts considering the fact that he earns 31 million euros as net wages per season.