Ronaldo’s feelings on his Juventus future revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most important players at Juventus at the moment.

He also remains one of the world’s best players despite already being 35-year-old.

He is getting older, yet he looks like he is getting better, and Juventus will have no choice but to keep him as long as he is productive.

The attacker has recently been linked with a move away from Juventus as the financial complications of the coronavirus pandemic continue to bite the club.

Manchester United and PSG have been linked with a move for him, and when those teams want to buy your player, you have to worry.

He has a deal with the club until 2022, his huge wages and his age means that there is no need to rush talks of a new deal or even a sale just yet.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato is now revealing what the attacker wants as he continues to enjoy life in Turin.

The report claims that Ronaldo’s desire is to stay with the Italian giants for a fourth year when his current deal expires.

This will be good news to the fans of the club, but keeping a player of his calibre can be complicated.

It will be interesting to see if the club can pay him to stay for another year.