Ronaldo’s friendship can help Juventus land experienced Brazilian

Mercadodabola via Calciomercato claims that Juventus might be able to land want-away Real Madrid left-back, Marcelo with the help of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Brazilian left-back has been told that he can leave Los Blancos and Juventus has emerged as one of his possible next destinations.

The report says that Juve has an age-long problem in their left-back spot and Marcelo might be the solution.

This is because he has a great relationship with Ronaldo which blossomed when they both played for Real Madrid.

They understood each other well on the left of the Spanish champions and they might be replicating that form at Juve soon.

Ronaldo has remained an important goal provider for the Bianconeri, and he has probably done enough to persuade the club to listen to him.

Marcelo isn’t getting any younger, but he remains a quality member of the Madrid team which is why they decided to sell Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham in the summer.

It remains unclear if the move will happen next month, but Marcelo has lost his place in the starting XI at the Spanish side recently, and they will be happy to get him off their wage bill after coronavirus affected their income.