Ronaldo’s future: A surprising new possible destination emerges

Despite the player and his partner stating that they’re happy in Turin, news reports continue to link Cristiano Ronaldo with a move away from Juventus.

The Portuguese star sensationally joined the Old Lady in 2018, and his contract with the club runs until June 2022.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri’s financial troubles could force them to let go of their top striker if an opportunity arises.

The former Real Madrid star costs the club around 60 million euros per season through wages and taxes.

Whilst the Italian champions were initially more than happy to pay such amounts for CR7’s services, the Covid-19 pandemic left them in a dire financial situation.

Juve announced the loss of 113 million euros during the first half of the season.

Therefore, the club could be working towards a solution alongside the player’s agent Jorge Mendes.

According to Calciomercato.com, Inter Miami has suddenly rose as a potential future destination for Ronaldo.

The MLS franchise is partially owned by David Beckham, and has signed former Juventus duo Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain last summer.

The report also mentions Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain as alternative destinations.

However, the Red Devils are unlikely to spend a large amount of money on a 36-year-old star.

Moreover, the French champions are currently focused on reuniting their star Neymar with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

Nonetheless, the source adds that the American club hasn’t exactly guaranteed Ronaldo extraordinary wages.

On the other hand, the Portuguese star might be unwilling to leave European football and move to a lesser league.