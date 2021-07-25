Ronaldo’s future still dependent on that of Mbappe

Juventus seems to have accepted that Cristiano Ronaldo will be with them for the upcoming campaign, but we may have not experienced the last twist of his Turin career.

The Portuguese attacker is Juventus’ highest earner and arguably their most productive player.

However, they want to get his wages off their books and he has been linked with a move to PSG in this transfer window.

The French club is building a very competitive squad and have added the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos to it.

Ronaldo can become the cherry on the cake and Corriere Torino via Calciomercato insists that they still have plans to sign him.

However, that will depend on the future Kylian Mbappe, who has entered the final year of his current deal.

The Frenchman is one of the best players in the world and PSG is struggling to get him on a new contract.

If he won’t sign a new deal, it might force the Parisians to sell him in this transfer window and that would open the door for them to land Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is expected back in Juventus training this week and Massimiliano Allegri will include him in his plans for now until things change.