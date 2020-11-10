Ronaldo’s injury scare allayed, but he will miss Andorra match

Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted in Juventus’ weekend game against Lazio with 14 minutes to play and it looked like he may have picked up an injury.

However, Tuttosport is reporting that there is nothing to worry about as the striker was only looking to get some rest that his body needs.

It reports that he has been able to rest yesterday and he has now joined up with the rest of the Portugal national team players.

Portugal will start their international week with a game against Andorra tomorrow and the report claims that Ronaldo will be rested for that game.

But he will be playing for them when they face France and Croatia in the UEFA Nations League in their two other matches during the international window.

Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus the last time that he was with his national team and the Portuguese attacker had to miss a large number of Juventus’ games.

The club will be happy to hear that he didn’t pick up an injury against Lazio, but even more importantly, they will be hoping that he returns from national team duty free of any kind of injury as well.