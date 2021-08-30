Ronaldo’s Juve exit ‘best thing for both’ club and player claims Calderon

Ramon Calderon claims that Cristiano Ronaldo‘s exit is the best scenario for both Juventus and the forward.

The Portuguese is claimed to have completed his medical and signed his contract ahead of his move to Manchester United, and is awaiting a visa to complete his move according to Fabrizio Romano.

His time in Italy was fruitful when you consider his incredibly consistent goal output, but he was also part of the side which struggled to mount a serious challenge for either the Serie A or Champions League, and his time with the Old Lady has now come into question.

Former Real Madrid president Calderon believes that Juve will have to cope with the loss of their main goalscorer, and hints that there must be non-footballing reasons for his exit.

He said: “Without a doubt, the team will lose a good number of goals as well as a top player to win the titles. Cristiano has taken great care of himself and, for sure, he will still be in the elite of the best scorers for 2 or 3 years. world football. And it certainly will be for his new team. I suppose Juve will have taken this into account, but probably other reasons have caused him to be sold.”

Ramon goes onto admit that neither Cristiano or Juve maximised their time together, before adding that his exit appeared the ideal situation for all involved.

“For both of them it was not the best experience, nor the results achieved were those imagined at the beginning of the adventure,” he continued. “In life, and football is no exception, things do not always go as planned. It seemed that the purchase of Cristiano would have allowed Juve to obtain more successes than those obtained and be the favourite for the Champions League. It was not like that. The best thing for both of them was to separate.”