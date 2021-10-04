Ronaldo’s late departure denied Juventus the chance to sign Dzeko

One of the best summer signings in Serie A this season was that of Edin Dzeko. Unfortunately, he doesn’t play for Juventus.

The Bosnian has long been linked with a move to the Bianconeri while he was at AS Roma.

Juve even came close to signing him last season before settling for Alvaro Morata.

He then joined Inter Milan this season as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku and his performance suggests he is one fine player Juventus has missed out on.

Dzeko has six goals from seven Serie A games this season and Calciomercato has revealed that he could have scored them for Juve.

The report says the Bianconeri still maintained an interest in him in the last transfer window, but they needed to offload Cristiano Ronaldo before they could sign him.

They eventually sold the Portugal captain to Manchester United, but he left them too late and they missed out on signing Dzeko to Inter.

The Bianconeri eventually brought back Moise Kean on loan from Everton, but the Italy striker isn’t delivering the same performance as Dzeko is and will never be considered a better option to the Bosnian.

Kean, however, has many more years left in him and Juve will hope Max Allegri can turn him into a top forward soon.