Ronaldo’s late departure forces Juventus to wait for a new attacker and they know their targets

Juventus had to deal with losing Cristiano Ronaldo late into the last transfer window and Calciomercato says his departure at that time gave them little room to find a capable replacement.

The Portuguese attacker’s future had been the subject of debate for much of the summer.

The club was prepared to sell him, but there was a shortage of takers and when Lionel Messi moved to PSG, it appeared to have shut the only door he had to move clubs.

However, he asked to leave just before their match against Empoli and Juve agreed to a deal with Manchester United to sell him.

They quickly brought in Moise Kean from Everton on an initial loan deal, but he isn’t a replacement for the striker.

The report maintains that Juventus has plans to add a new attacker to their squad, but it might not happen in the January transfer window.

Two attackers on their radar at the moment are Dusan Vlahovic and Mauro Icardi.

They are more interested in the Serbian given his age as they believe he would serve them for the long-term.

The report says they have already started talks with intermediaries to ensure that he joins them at the end of this season.