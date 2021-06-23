Ronaldo’s next destination appears to be away from Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be heading towards a Juventus exit after their struggles last season.

The Bianconeri nearly finished outside the top four and has Verona to thank for them making the Champions League.

Ronaldo delivered the goals expected of him but that didn’t save him from the criticism, including from the fans.

The attacker is the highest earner at the club and his salary is weighing heavily on their finances right now.

The Bianconeri and the Portugal star want to resolve his future quickly and it is pointing towards an exit from the Allianz Stadium.

If that happens, Ronaldo will likely end up at PSG, according to Todofichajes.

The report says the French club is targeting him to add a huge profile to their squad this summer.

They want to keep Kylian Mbappe, but if the Frenchman eventually leaves, Ronaldo would be the perfect replacement.

Even if he stays, they would still try to sign the Portugal captain because they see him as a part of a dream attack.

Ronaldo has remained one of Europe’s best goalscorers and the report says Juventus wants just 25m euros from his transfer.

It also adds that there is a possibility that Juve will get a player in exchange, most likely Mauro Icardi.