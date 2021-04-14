Ronaldo’s possible next team revealed as his future remains uncertain

Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Juventus as the Bianconeri considers either keeping him or allowing him to leave before the end of his deal.

He joined the club in 2018 to help them end their wait for the Champions League title.

However, they haven’t reached the semifinals since he has been around.

They were knocked out of the competition at the round of 16 stage this season and their inconsistent form means they risk not making the top four at the end of this campaign.

The attacker has a year left on his current deal, but he is by far the highest earner at Juve and getting rid of his wages would lighten the financial burden on the club.

AS says he will leave them this summer if a team pays 25m euros for his signature and his most likely destination is Real Madrid or PSG.

He enjoyed the most successful spell of his career with Los Blancos and he would be happy to play for them again.

The report says they will face competition from the French giants for his signature.

PSG could get the deal sorted by including Mauro Icardi or Moise Kean, whom they hope to purchase from Everton.

Icardi has fallen down the pecking order and the Ligue 1 holders will be happy to send him back to Italy.