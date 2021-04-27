Ronaldo’s return-talks causing debate at Real Madrid

Despite leaving the club almost three years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow is still felt in Real Madrid until this very day.

The Portuguese superstar left the club in 2018, after guiding them towards four Champions League triumphs, including three in a row.

Since then, Los Merengues have been unable to replicate the European success they enjoyed during CR7’s time – although this could change this season – whilst the player hasn’t been faring any better with Juventus.

Therefore, a reunion between the two parties could still be considered as a tempting idea – at least for some people inside the white castle.

According to Diario Gol (via TuttoJuve), Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane would be in favor of Ronaldo’s return next summer.

Nonetheless, the source claims that the idea received an objection from club president Florentino Perez – who prefers to pursue other targets like Kylian Mbappé – as the two men were heard talking on the phone.

Whilst the former Manchester United man started the season on a high note, and is still leading the goal-scorers charts in Serie A with 25 strikes, he has been suffering from an obvious dip in form recently.

The 36-year-old’s contract with Juventus runs until the summer of 2022, and it is unlikely that he’ll find another European club that would be willing to match his enormous wages – 31 million euros per season net.

Even though such reports should be taken with a pinch of salt, the fact that Real Madrid are pursuing younger targets rather than digging up the past is surely the logical thing to do from their part.