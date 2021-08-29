Ronaldo’s sister aims a dig at Juventus after her brother’s departure

The sister of Cristiano Ronaldo, Katia Aveiro, has aimed a dig at Juventus after her brother secured a move away from the Bianconeri.

The attacker has moved to Manchester United after deciding to end his relationship with Juve.

He was the team’s top scorer in every campaign that he played for the club but always felt underappreciated.

He started on the bench in the first match of this season against Udinese and if he had remained at Juve, that would likely have continued to be the case.

However, he has now left them for United, where he played between 2003 and 2009 before he moved to Real Madrid.

After her brother’s move, the outspoken Aveiro used her Instagram account to suggest that he wasn’t appreciated at Juve and welcomed him back to where he was idolised.

She posted an image of him and captioned it: “Welcome home my love, welcome to the place you deserve. What happiness, what pride. Thank you for being this great man.”

Ronaldo was one of Juve’s best players last season and the Bianconeri will need some of their current stars to step up and score goals for them now.