Teun Koopmeiners is no longer showing signs of progression, and it now appears increasingly unlikely that the midfielder will build a successful career at Juventus. The Dutchman joined the club last season, arriving weeks after captaining Atalanta to Europa League glory, a period when his reputation across Europe was at its peak.

At the time of his move, Koopmeiners was in high demand. Several leading European clubs were eager to secure his signature, yet Juventus ultimately won the race. The Bianconeri were delighted to complete the deal and viewed him as a key addition to their midfield. However, while he remains on their books, the men in black and white have so far failed to see a return that justifies their investment.

Struggles in Turin

Koopmeiners has struggled to adapt in Turin and has looked out of place under three different coaches. Despite tactical adjustments and patience from the club, his performances have not reached the level expected of a player with his pedigree. Juventus has afforded him time to settle and rediscover the form that made him so sought after, but there has been little evidence of sustained improvement.

As a result, confidence within the club that he can turn his situation around appears to be fading. With no clear upward trend in his displays, Juventus now seems prepared to accept that his future may lie elsewhere, rather than continuing to wait for a breakthrough that has yet to arrive.

Saudi Arabia’s interest emerges

Attention has now shifted towards a potential move away from Europe. According to Tuttojuve, Al Nassr has identified Koopmeiners as a player they would like to add to their squad. The Pro League side reportedly views him as a high-profile talent who could thrive in their environment and elevate his game alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report suggests Juventus would be open to such a transfer and has set an asking price of 45 million euros. A move of this nature could prove beneficial for all parties involved. Juventus would recoup a significant fee, while Koopmeiners would gain a fresh start in a league where expectations and pressures differ.

For the player, the opportunity to reset his career and play a central role again may be appealing. For Juventus, it represents a pragmatic decision to move on from a transfer that has not delivered as hoped.