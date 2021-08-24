Ronaldo’s transfer value on Juventus’ balance sheet revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been the subject of much debate in this transfer window.

The Portuguese star is at the end of his Juve deal with just 10 months left on it and the Bianconeri aren’t showing a willingness to extend it.

Reports have claimed that they want to sell him in this transfer window, with the Bianconeri looking to get his high salary off their wage bill.

He is still in Turin and came off the bench in their match against Udinese at the weekend.

However, Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato claims Juventus is open to selling him and the Bianconeri have even set an asking price for him.

The report claims that the Bianconeri now values him at 25m euros and they even included that figure on their balance sheet.

Ronaldo remains one of the important players in the Bianconeri squad, but he is close to the end of his playing career and they cannot keep relying on him.

His omission from the starting XI in the game against Udinese shows that Massimiliano Allegri is planning for the future in case he leaves.

PSG looked like his most serious suitor, but now that they have signed Lionel Messi, Juve may have to deal with keeping him on for the rest of this season.