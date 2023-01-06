Rosario Central manager admits they are interested in signing Di Maria

The manager of Rosario Central, Miguel Angel Russo, has admitted they have an interest in Juventus star and World Cup winner Angel di Maria.

The attacker joined the Bianconeri at the start of this season and signed only a one-year deal with Max Allegri’s men.

He started very well, but injuries have plagued him at the club recently, which has frustrated both the club and the player.

Allegri still considers him an exemplary member of his squad and probably will want to extend the Argentinian’s stay beyond this season.

However, Di Maria wants to finish his career in his homeland and Rosario is keen for him to return to them after his stint at Juve.

Responding to the transfer rumours, Angel Russo said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Yes, we are in contact with Di María. If he comes, we have to find him a competitive team. At some point, he will return.

“We need to improve internally. With Argentina world champion, you need a more competitive championship”.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has won every trophy footballers dream about winning and he probably does not need to stay in Europe.

This means we must work hard to convince him to stay for another season. Otherwise, he could be off in the summer.