Rovella, Fagioli or Miretti: Which youngster will be in Allegri’s squad next season?

Even though the management will be looking to add a high-profile midfielder in the summer, there could be some space left for a young man to break through at Juventus.

Luckily for Max Allegri, the club possesses a host of up-and-coming midfielders who are eager to make a name for themselves with the first team.

Last season, the Bianconeri signed Nicolò Rovella, but he remained on loan for 18 months at Genoa, as he continues to earn vital Serie A experience.

On the other hand, Nicolò Fagioli has been one of the main stars of the Serie B campaign this term, leading Cremonese’s charge towards an unlikely promotion.

But the one who stole the headlines recently has been 18-year-old Fabio Miretti, who features for the club’s U-23 side, but is also shining with the U-19 in the UEFA Youth League.

So which one is the most likely to join the senior squad next season?

According to JuventusNews24, Rovella is deemed as the one who’s more suited for Allegri’s squad, especially with the experience of two Serie A campaigns under his belt.

As for Fagioli and Miretti, the report expects them to be sent on loan towards Serie A clubs next season.

Although the source doesn’t mention him, we should also add Filippo Ranocchia to the list. The young man is spending the current campaign on loan at Serie B side Vicenza, and it remains to be seen what the future has in store for him.