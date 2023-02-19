Rovella has outperformed Juventus loanee this season

Juventus had too many midfielders to choose from in the summer and sent some out on loan.

Nicolo Rovella had just joined them after an initial loan spell at Genoa and the youngster hoped he would get plenty of minutes from Max Allegri.

However, Juve sent him on loan to Monza so that he could continue his development by playing regularly.

He is now doing well and Tuttomercatoweb considers that decision an error of judgement.

This is because after offloading him, the Bianconeri added Leandro Paredes to their squad on loan from PSG for the rest of the season.

The Argentinian has been a flop for much of this campaign and the report insists Rovella has outperformed the World Cup winner.

Juve FC Says

Rovella is a top talent and it shows by how many minutes Monza has trusted him to play for them.

The youngster is a future star in black and white, but we might have to allow him to spend another season on loan before he returns to become a regular in Turin.

For Paredes, it is now apparent that it was a mistake to bring him to Turin and we cannot wait for this season to end so that he can leave.