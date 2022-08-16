Rovella, Miretti and Fagioli – What the season opener revealed regarding their fates

While the starting formation was loaded with experienced players, Max Allegri decided to introduce a host of Juventus youngsters during the second period against Sassuolo.

Perhaps the absentees played a role in the manager’s decision, and the three-goal advantage was another encouraging factor. But for Juventus fans, seeing three youngsters on the pitch in the club’s season opener remains a positive sign for the future.

While Matias Soulé could regularly feature throughout the campaign, the picture remains unclear when it comes to the middle of the park, where three youngsters are still vying for space.

According to ilBianconero, Fabio Miretti’s introduction was a sign of the manager’s favor, as he is seemingly ahead of the other two young midfielders in Allegri’s pecking order.

The teenager didn’t even have a proper pre-season due to his late return from his extended vacation. Yet, the tactician still decided to thrust him following Angel Di Maria’s injury.

As for Nicolò Rovella, he also entered the match at a relatively late stage to replace the booked Manuel Locatelli. His introduction was somewhat of a surprise ahead his expected loan switch to Monza.

But the notable exclusion was Nicolò Fagioli. While some were even tipping him to start the match, the young midfielder remained on the bench for the entire match. However, the source still believes that his place in the squad remains secured, especially following his recent contract renewal.