Rovella names his football idols and admits regret for leaving Juventus last summer

Due to the abundance of midfielders at Max Allegri’s court, Juventus opted to send Nicolò Rovella on loan to Monza, alongside fellow youngster Filippo Ranocchia.

The 21-year-old almost immediately cemented himself a starting place in Brianza despite the tough competition within the squad.

Later today, the former Genoa man will be hoping to get the chance to impress one last time against his parent club when Raffaele Palladino’s men take the field at the Allianz Stadium.

Many Bianconeri supporters feel that the management committed a mistake by disregarding Rovella in favor of summer signing Leandro Paredes who’s yet to showcase his prowess in Turin.

Moreover, it seems that the young Italian himself was hopping to remain at Juventus, as he revealed in a recent interview.

The midfielder also names former Bianconeri hero Claudio Marchisio as one of his main football idols, alongside Wesley Sneijder and Luka Modric.

“The pre-season with Juve was a dream come true,” said Rovella in an interview with DAZN via JuveNews.

“Playing with certain champions, seeing Mister Allegri dealing with people in the caliber of Di Maria, Vlahovic, Pogba… I could name them all.

“You learn many things just by looking. I learned a lot, but given what my peers are doing, there is a little bit of regret for not staying at Juventus.

“When I was a child I was in love with Sneijder. My other idols are Modric and Marchisio.

“It would be enough for me to just achieve a quarter of what Modric has accomplished in his career.”