Rovella on possible Juventus return: “It’s an honor, but…”

Nicolò Rovella is widely regarded as one of the best up-and-coming midfielders in Serie A, and luckily for Juventus, they do own his card.

The 19-year-old signed for the Bianconeri last January after emerging as a rising star in Genoa. However, the club decided to keep him on loan with the Grifone for another 18 months.

Only six months are left before the expiry on his loan deal, nonetheless, some suggested that the Old Lady’s management is hoping to accelerate the youngster’s arrival to Turin.

Juventus have several headaches in the middle of the park, and if they manage to get rid of some of the deadwood with hefty wages, Rovella would be a suitable and cheap alternative.

The thought of joining one of the biggest clubs in Europe is surely a thrilling one for the teenager, but he remains focused on helping Genoa who are now facing a relegation dogfight.

“When someone is called by an important club like Juventus, surely it’s an honor, but I am only thinking of doing well at Genoa and help them accomplish their goals,” said Rovella in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.

Juve FC say

Whether in January or July, the young midfielder will eventually earn his chance at Juventus.

While adding a young prospect to Allegri’s ranks can be an exciting thought, perhaps giving the player a full pre-season with the club would help him integrate better with his manager and teammates rather than being thrust into the action during the middle of the campaign.