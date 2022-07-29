Rovella reveals the difference between him and Locatelli and Zakaria

Nicolo Rovella has discussed the difference between him and his fellow midfielders, Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria.

Three of them could be Juve’s main men in that position in this campaign after the injury to Paul Pogba.

Rovella has just joined the Bianconeri after his 18-month loan at Genoa and he is doing well in preseason.

Some clubs want to sign him on loan for this campaign, but Max Allegri has insisted on keeping him in his team for now.

Locatelli and Zakaria are two other midfielders that the gaffer trusts and they could form the midfield-three this season.

Rovella was asked what differentiates him from the other two and he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Each one has its own characteristics. I can do both the low half and the mezzala. Locatelli is the same. While Zakaria is more of a pitch and insertion player. Locatelli and I have more construction tasks. I see myself as a lower half. . It’s the role I play the most.”

Juve FC Says

It is good to see the depth we have in midfield now, with Nicolo Fagioli also an option for Allegri.

However, it would be important that each of them knows how to play their role very well in this campaign.

If that happens, we should start the season well and maintain our momentum.