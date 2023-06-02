Rovella says his future is still not clear after his fine season at Monza

Nicolo Rovella, currently on loan at Monza, has expressed uncertainty about his future as he prepares to return to his parent club this summer. During his loan spell, Rovella has established himself as one of the standout midfielders in Serie A and has made significant progress in his development.

Juventus had sent him on loan to Monza to ensure he received regular playing time, a decision that has proven successful thus far, as Rovella has become a crucial member of their squad in Brianza.

With Juventus set to part ways with midfielders such as Leandro Paredes and Adrien Rabiot in the upcoming transfer window, Rovella will have an opportunity to showcase his abilities. However, despite this potential opportunity, the young midfielder remains unsure about where his future lies.

He says via Calciomercato:

“My future? I don’t know, we’ll see this summer,”

“I believe this season has been preparatory for my return to Juve. It has also helped me grow. Fortunately, after the championship, there’s the U21 European Championship, and then we’ll think about the next season. When I trained with Juve, I understood the level that’s there. I needed an intermediate step to be at that level and try to play with them”

Juve FC Says

Rovella has been in fine form at Monza, which should delight us because he is now one of the finest players in his position in the league.

However, we believe he still has some development to do and the manager will decide if he is now ready to compete in our shirt.