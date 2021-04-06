Rovella set to be handed a chance to impress against Juventus

Nicolo Rovella has struggled for playing time since he sealed a transfer from Genoa to Juventus.

The young midfielder was one of the first names on the Genoa team sheet at the start of this season and his fine performances for them earned him a move to Turin.

Juve decided to allow him to remain with Genoa on loan until the summer of 2022 so that he can continue his development.

However, he hasn’t had many chances partly because Kevin Strootman moved to Il Grifone in the last transfer window.

However, the Dutchman has accumulated enough yellow cards to be suspended for the Juventus game.

Calciomercato reports that his absence will see Rovella get a chance to face his parent team.

Juventus has already watched him enough before they signed him, but he should be keen to show them that he has continued to improve his game.

Some Juventus fans wondered why their team spent the amount they did on him (€18 million) and the report tips him to convince them that it was money well spent.

He is one of a few players Juve has signed recently to lower the average age of their squad.

When his loan spell ends in 2022, he will hope that he has shown enough to earn a start at the Allianz Stadium.