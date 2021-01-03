Rovella set to complete Juventus transfer but he will remain with Genoa for now

Nicolo Rovella has been a target of Juventus for some time now and it seems that the end of the transfer rumours is close.

The young midfielder has been one of the best teenage stars in Italy this season, and Juventus want to be the team that lands him.

He has a contract that is expiring at the end of this season, and the Bianconeri can wait until the summer and sign him for nothing.

However, Juve and Genoa have a very fine relationship and they want to preserve that, so they are willing to pay them a transfer fee for his signature this month.

Calciomercato says that the Bianconeri are prepared to pay around 8m euros for his signature and the deal could be completed by tomorrow.

Rovella would struggle to break into the Juventus team if he moves to Turin immediately and Juve know that he needs more game time.

Because of this, the report says that the Bianconeri are prepared to allow him to remain with the Rossoblù on loan for the rest of the season or the next 18 months.

Juve has some players on loan at Genoa already, and he will just become one of them. He would be hoping to develop enough during his loan stint and earn a place in the Juventus team when he finally joins them.