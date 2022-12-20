Despite signing for Juventus in January 2021, Nicolò Rovella has only been able to make a trio of short cameos for his parent club before leaving on loan yet again, this time towards Monza

Nonetheless, the young midfielder cherishes these experiences, especially his Juventus debut against Sassuolo, At the same time, he doesn’t regret joining the new Serie A boys, claiming that they were the only destination that he was willing to accept last summer

“A vote for the season so far? I’d give myself a seven, sometimes I’m a little slow in the final third but I’m satisfied overall,” said the 21-year-old in an interview with Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

“If I had to choose my best moments, they would be the debut with Juve at home against Sassuolo and the 3-0 victory over Sampdoria [with Monza].

“The worst moment was before Stroppa’s sacking. In fact, my red card against Empoli was my ultimate worst.”

Rovella adds that he had always asked for the ball, even during his early years. He also reflected on Monza’s historic victory over Juventus, which was a bittersweet moment for him personally.

“Since I was a child. I always wanted the ball, even when I was badly placed on the pitch. Then they began to correct this defect.

“I was a little sorry when we beat Juventus. They were very angry and enduring a negative period. But I’m a Monza player and when you play for a team you have to give your best. Even against your own teammates.

“I would have liked to stay in Turin, I won’t deny it. But I don’t regret the choice of Monza, I have continuity and I’m growing well. Juve is a consequence: first you have to work hard and play well.

“I told my agent that I would only leave Turin for Monza. If I hadn’t come here, I would have stayed with Juve.”

The young midfielder admitted his ambitions to play for the Italian national team, while revealing his idols.

Rovella named Real Madrid legend Luka Modric and former Juventus star Claudio Marchisio amongst his favorites, while also revealing his great admiration for Angel Di Maria.

“Of course I dream of the national team, it’s every kid’s dream. I really like Modric. I had also admired Marchisio and Sneijder.

“At Juve? I say Di Maria. He’s really on another level. In Genoa I played with Pandev, here in Monza I have Pessina, Sensi and Pablo Marì. If you take something from everyone you will certainly improve.”