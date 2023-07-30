Nicolo Rovella and Fabio Miretti are both vying for a spot in the Juventus squad for the upcoming season. Miretti has been a regular since breaking into the first team, while Rovella showcased his talent with an impressive loan spell at Monza last season.

Despite Rovella’s excellent form on loan, he has not yet had a full season with Juventus and is eager to prove his worth to the club. His return to the team has led Juventus to consider allowing Miretti to leave on loan to gain more playing time and experience.

However, a setback occurred for Rovella as he suffered an injury during pre-season, which complicated his situation. This injury has raised concerns about his availability and readiness for the upcoming season. Juventus is keen to assess the extent of Rovella’s injury before making any decisions about allowing Miretti to leave on loan as reported by Tuttojuve.

Miretti, who has interest from Salernitana, will have to wait for a few days until Juventus gets a clear picture of Rovella’s condition before any move is finalised. The uncertainty surrounding Rovella’s fitness has delayed Miretti’s potential loan move away from the club.

As the situation unfolds, Juventus will carefully consider the best course of action for both Rovella and Miretti, taking into account their development and the club’s squad needs for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Miretti is a player we need to send out on loan so that he can gain more experience.

The youngster has the potential to become one of our best players, but he needs game time to achieve this.

Salernitana is a good team for him to join as long as they will guarantee that he will get the required game time to develop.