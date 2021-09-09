Roy Keane blasts Szczesny after failing to save Harry Kane’s shot

At a time when a player is enduring a difficult period with his club, an international break could prove to be a major morale booster. Just ask Federico Bernardeschi who always looks reenergized in an Azzurri jersey.

Unfortunately for Wojciech Szczesny, this didn’t prove to be the case for the Polish goalkeeper. The 31-year-old started his 2021/22 campaign with a horrific display against Udinese, as Juventus squandered a two-goal lead due to his shocking howlers.

The former Arsenal and Roma shot-stopper has been generally low in confidence since the latter stages of the previous campaign, and the latest international break only served in deepening his wounds.

On Wednesday night, Poland hosted England in a World Cup qualifier, and Harry Kane broke the deadlock with a long range effort that Szczesny failed to save.

Luckily for the Poles, Damian Szymanski’s last-gasp header earned them an important draw, but Roy Kean was unimpressed by the Juventus goalkeeper.

“Yeah most definitely,” Keane told ITV Sport (via the Mirror) when asked if Poland were trying to get under the Three Lions’ skin. “Plenty of tackles, plenty of fouls certainly the most I’ve seen in an international match.

“But England need to be careful not get caught in on all that, don’t back down but make sure you focus on the game because that will keep the fans on side as long as they’re in the game so England just have to be careful.

“A world-class goalkeeper would have saved that,” said the former Manchester United captain when asked about Kane’s opener.

We can only hope that Juve’s number one regains his best form sooner rather than later, as goalkeeping mistakes is the last thing that Max Allegri needs amidst this difficult start to the campaign.