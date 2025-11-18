Former Juventus goalkeeper Rubinho has expressed his scepticism over Igor Tudor’s suitability as manager of the Old Lady. When the club needed to replace Thiago Motta in March, they turned to Tudor, who was available and also a former player for the Bianconeri. The club believed that appointing someone with ties to Juventus would provide stability, and Tudor did help them finish the season strongly.

Doubts Over Tudor’s Leadership

Despite his short-term impact, there were always reservations about Tudor’s ability to lead the club long-term. Juventus considered replacing him in the summer, but Antonio Conte declined the offer to take charge. As a result, the club had no choice but to continue with Tudor, a decision that ultimately proved unsuccessful. His tenure ended with the appointment of Luciano Spalletti, who now faces the challenge of guiding the team back to the top of Serie A. Rubinho believes that had Spalletti been appointed in the summer, Juventus would likely be in a stronger position now.

At the time, the market offered few experienced managers suitable for Juventus, which left the club with limited options. Sticking with Tudor was therefore as much a decision of necessity as of faith, but the outcome has demonstrated the risks involved in appointing an inexperienced coach at such a high level.

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Rubinho’s Assessment of Tudor

Speaking about Tudor, Rubinho told Tuttojuve, “I said it at the beginning of the year: Tudor didn’t have the clout to coach Juventus. To lead Juve, you need coaches like Allegri, Conte, or, indeed, Spalletti.” As cited by the same source, Rubinho’s comments underline the importance of managerial experience and authority when leading a club of Juventus’ stature. His assessment reflects a broader consensus that Tudor, while a capable former player, lacked the commanding presence required to manage one of Italy’s most demanding teams.

Juventus’ experience with Tudor highlights the fine balance clubs must strike between giving former players opportunities and ensuring that their managers have the credibility and experience to meet the high expectations at elite levels of football. Spalletti now has the task of restoring stability and ambition to a side that has struggled under the weight of those earlier misjudgements.