Former Juventus goalkeeper Rubinho has issued a warning to the Bianconeri ahead of their Serie A clash with Genoa tonight.

Despite Genoa showing impressive performances, they have struggled in the latter stages of their recent games, resulting in a winless streak. Juventus is aware of the importance of securing victories to maintain their position just behind Inter Milan in the league table. Given Inter’s formidable form, Juventus understands the necessity of winning all their matches, including the upcoming one against Genoa.

While Genoa’s recent form might not suggest they can pose significant problems for Juventus, the Bianconeri will need to avoid complacency when facing them. Rubinho’s warning emphasises the need for Juventus to approach the match with caution and not underestimate their opponents.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Genoa-Juventus? I expect a tough match. Genoa play well and give their best at home, plus they want to make up for the undeserved defeat in Monza. Juve will have to be on their guard to get a result and continue to put pressure on Inter.”

Juve FC Says

Although Genoa has been on a poor run of form, we expect our players to take them seriously; otherwise, we could be shocked by them.